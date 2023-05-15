St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and Community Partners Plan for Lexington Park Events on Saturday, June 3rd, 2023

Captain Sarah Smith, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office COPs Unit and community partners met to plan for neighborhood events scheduled in Lexington Park on Saturday, June 3, 2023.

On Tuesday, deputies met with the St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation, the St. Mary’s County Health Department and Three Oaks Center at the Sheriff’s Office District 4 Station in Lexington Park to collaborate on the upcoming Great Mills Road Community Clean Up and the St. Mary’s County Health Department’s Health Hub Open House. Both events are planned for Saturday, June 3, 2023.

See the photos below for more information!

