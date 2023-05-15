VIDEO: Police Investigating Mother’s Day Brawl at Applebee’s in California, One Juvenile Charged

On Sunday, May 14, 2023, at approximately 20:54 p.m., police and emergency medical personnel responded to the Applebee’s located at 45480 Miramar Way in California, for the reported disturbance in progress.

Witnesses and one 911 caller reported a group of people at the Applebee’s were acting rude and aggressive. One employee stated they were no longer wanting to serve them and the group then left the business without paying.

Multiple members of the group then re-entered the business and began physically assaulting an employee which was captured on video below. It contains violence and strong language.

A spokesperson for the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office stated the assault is under investigation and with officers reviewing photos and videos of the incidents.

One 15-year-old male was charged with three counts of second degree assault. Investigation is ongoing and charges may come at a later time.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

