Police Investigating Domestic-Related Murder of 17-Year-Old Female in Prince George’s County

The Homicide Unit is investigating a fatal shooting inside of a home in the unincorporated section of District Heights. The decedent is 17-year-old Nia Johnson of District Heights.

On May 10, 2023, at approximately 9:35 p.m, officers responded for a shooting in the 1800 block of Tanow Place. Johnson was located inside of the home suffering from gunshot wounds and was pronounced deceased a short time later at a hospital.

Her father was also discovered inside of the home suffering from a gunshot wound. His injuries are considered life-threatening. Preliminarily, this appears to be a domestic-related incident.

Detectives are actively working to determine the circumstances of this incident, to include who was armed as well as the motive. At this time, there are not believed to be any outstanding suspects.

The PGPD is in consultation with the State’s Attorney’s Office regarding whether any charges will be filed, if applicable.

Anyone with information relevant to this investigation is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 301-516-2512.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case 23-0027868.