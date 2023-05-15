One Flown to Trauma Center After Vehicle Strikes Tree in California, Police Investigating

On Saturday, May 13, 2023, at approximately 8:35 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of the Super 8 Motel located at 22801 Three Notch Road in California, for the reported motor vehicle collision with injuries.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle off the roadway and into a tree with the single occupant suffering serious injuries.

The victim was removed from the vehicle in under 10 minutes and turned over to awaiting medical personnel who requested a helicopter for the victim.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 transported the victim to an area trauma center.

Police are investigating the collision.

