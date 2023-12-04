UPDATE: Young Boy Passes Away After Fierce Fight with Cancer

We regret to announce the passing of Finn Cusick on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

His family shared the following “At 3:16 p.m. Finn took his last breath and made his journey home. It was very peaceful. He is with God and is suffering no more.”

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office shared the following.

“On behalf of Sheriff Troy D. Berry and the men and women of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, we extend our deepest condolences to the Cusick family whose son and brother, Finn, passed away this afternoon after a tough battle with cancer💙 We were honored to meet Finn and his family in May when he asked if he could sit on a real police motorcycle and inside a CCSO police cruiser.

While we were honored to give this opportunity to Finn, the truth of the matter is, he was a GIFT to us. Sometimes real SUPERHEROES live in the hearts of small children who fight big battles❤️

Finn, rest easy and may you ride all the police motorcycles you want. Salute young man”



5/15/2023: When you find out a young boy is fighting a rare cancer and one of the things he wants to see is a police car and a police motorcycle, you make it happen‼

Last week, Sheriff Berry and a group of employees welcomed Finn Cusick and his family to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office Headquarters where Finn got to meet a Motors Officer and sit on the motorcycle.

He had so much fun blasting the horn and siren. Then Finn and his siblings got inside a marked patrol car and made announcements on the PA system with lots of giggles being broadcast!

Sheriff Berry presented a donation to Children’s National Hospital in charge of DIPG research, which is the type of cancer Finn is battling.

The Bears of Love Ladies were on hand to talk a little about their efforts to raise awareness of this type of cancer and Finn and family got their Torch Run 🔥 T-shirts from our Community Engagement Coordinator, Gus Proctor. We’d say all-in-all it was a great day!

Finn, you represent the word HERO for battling hard and fighting through, not only for yourself but for others. It was our honor to meet you!

