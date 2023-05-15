St. Mary’s County Board of Health to host Community Briefing on Cannabis Legalization on June 7, 2023

The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County (CSMC), in partnership with the St. Mary’s County Health Department, will host a briefing on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at 6:30 p.m. to share information with the community on the upcoming legalization of cannabis for adult-use in Maryland.

This event will be held in the CSMC meeting room in the Chesapeake Building, located at 41770 Baldridge Street in Leonardtown. Residents are encouraged to attend in person or to watch the briefing live on St. Mary’s County Government (SMCG) Channel 95 or the SMCG YouTube Channel.

The Board of Health is pleased to announce the following panelists for this event, including:

William Tilburg, Director, Maryland Cannabis Administration

Sheriff Steven Hall, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office

Dr. Meenakshi Brewster, St. Mary’s County Health Officer

John Houser, Assistant County Attorney, SMCG

These speakers will cover key topics relating to the upcoming legalization of adult-use cannabis in Maryland, including statewide implementation, public safety, public health, and land use/zoning.

“We know that our residents have questions about this, and how it will impact our community,” said CSMC President, James Randy Guy. “We are thankful to our partners from the State, as well as our own St. Mary’s County Health Department and Sheriff’s Office for taking the time to provide key information to our community about this upcoming transition in Maryland.”

“The legalization of adult-use cannabis has sparked many questions for community members that we hope to answer during this community briefing,” said Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County Health Officer. “Community health and protecting our youth are key priorities for the St. Mary’s County Health Department as we prepare for this new law.”

Community members are encouraged to submit their questions related to adult-use legalization of cannabis in Maryland through this online form. Questions must be submitted in advance, by 5 p.m. on May 31, 2023. Submitted questions will be compiled and addressed as time permits during the event.

For additional details on this event, or for assistance submitting questions through the online form, please contact the St. Mary’s County Health Department at [email protected] or by calling (301) 475-4330.