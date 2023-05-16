Registration for Little Rockstar’s Band Camp at Island Music Company in La Plata is OPEN!

Island Music Company in La Plata, MD has the best alternative to regular summer camp for your little ones! Is your child not a fan of the heat, bored of the same water games and loves music? We have the perfect solution for you! We’re Introducing LITTLE ROCKSTARS BAND CAMP!!

For several years, IMC has hosted several band camp sessions throughout the summer months, featuring sought after band director, Dylan Gausman!

We’ve had such an overwhelming response, we decided to open another session for younger children, ages 4 to 7.

This is the perfect opportunity to introduce your child to music! These sessions include 20 hours of instruction and the experience of a lifetime!

At the end of each band camp week, we’re partnering with our friends at Foster’s Grille in La Plata, MD to put on a LIVE performance! Family members and friends can unwind after a long week on their awesome patio while enjoying burgers and milkshakes and listening to your child’s LIVE performance!

Spaces are filling up fast! To register your child for the LITTLE ROCKSTARS BAND CAMP at Island Music Company, contact Elizabeth [email protected] or call 301-392-3960