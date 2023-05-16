Charles County Commissioners Meeting Update – May 9 and 10, 2023

On Tuesday, May 9, Commissioners reviewed the proposed Fiscal 2024 budget and voted on items to add/delete for next year for the General Fund. They also discussed proposed changes to the Capital Improvement Program budget.

Additional items include:

A $500 take-home bonus for all full-time employees, to be paid later this year.

A new Communications Coordinator for the Board of County Commissioners and Security Technology Specialist for county facilities.

$2.5 million for county road overlay improvements over the next two years.

Funding for Commissioner Cares scholarships at the College of Southern Maryland; University of Maryland Incentive award program, to secure live entertainment at Regency Furniture Stadium; a pop-up park at the Waldorf Senior and Recreational Center, and a farm equipment rental program.

Additional funding for the Military Alliance Council, Charles County Charitable Trust, Maryland Veterans Museum, and Tourism promotion at the Maryland Association of Counties.

Acquisition of laptops, bags, and cables for Emergency Services EMTs and paramedics to use while on duty.

The public can visit the Charles County Government’s budget web page for links to all of the documents included in the proposed Fiscal 2024 Budget. The Fiscal 2024 budget is scheduled for final adoption on Tuesday, May 16.



Planning and Growth Management staff briefed Commissioners on the project location map for the spring 2023 water and sewer category cycle, and Commissioners scheduled a public hearing to receive comments both virtually and in person at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 13.

Commissioners discussed the process for selecting candidates who applied for a seat on the Charter Board that was established in March 2023. Commissioners will begin interviewing applicants later this month and after nominees are appointed, they will be seated and begin meetings in June 2023, as directed in the Charter Board Resolution.

Approval Items

Commissioners adopted a resolution for the 2023 Update of the Comprehensive Water and Sewer Plan.

Work Session and Public Hearing on Wednesday, May 10

Commissioners held a work session on the proposed Bryans Road Sub Area Plan . Commissioners had previously received a briefing on the plan in April. This plan will guide future land use decisions in the Bryans Road area by establishing a land use plan that creates four distinct neighborhoods, adds opportunity for senior housing and recreational facilities, preserves rural areas, and protects the culture and history in Bryans Road. Commissioners voted to schedule a public hearing for Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 6 p.m. in the Government Building Virtual and In-Person.

Commissioners reviewed 2023 Local legislative proposals submitted by the public and voted to keep the record open until Friday, June 2. 2023 with a work session scheduled on Tuesday, June 13, 2023.