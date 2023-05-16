St. Mary’s County Government to Purchase Willows Recreation Center in Lexington Park

St. Mary’s County Government (SMCG) is pleased to announce the planned purchase of Willows Recreation Center. This facility is set to become the new home of the St. Mary’s Gymnastics Academy, offering competitive and recreational gymnastics.

In addition to gymnastics, space will be available for daytime and evening programming that includes a pickleball court, health & wellness classes, dance & leisure classes, and party rentals.

The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County are scheduled to review and sign the contract during their business meeting on May 23, 2023. Renovations are set to begin this June with plans to relocate St. Mary’s Gymnastics Academy into the facility in September of 2023.

“We are excited for local gymnasts, their families, and our Recreation & Parks team,” said Commissioner President Randy Guy. “The St. Mary’s Gymnastics Academy has been extremely successful and provides a great recreational outlet for youth, and this facility also offers needed space for other recreation and parks programs.”

“This acquisition provides sufficient programming space for recreational and competitive programs in a safe environment, including appropriate ceiling heights to accommodate advanced level gymnast routines,” said Arthur Shepherd, Director of St. Mary’s County Recreation & Parks (R&P). “I appreciate the work of the parent stakeholders and our gymnastics community, who have invested their time, alongside R&P staff in the search for a new facility. The Commissioners have made a strong investment in the future of the gymnastics program by providing this new

home for the St. Mary’s Gymnastics Academy.”

For more information about the St. Mary’s Gymnastics Academy, please visit stmaryscountymd.gov/gymnastics or call (301) 862-1462.

It was announced in April of 2023 that the Willows Recreation Center was permanently closing on April 30, 2023.