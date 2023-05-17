James Parran “JP” Fenhagen of California, MD passed away May 8, 2023 in Callaway, Maryland surrounded by family. On June 7, 1942 he was born to the late Sherman Fenhagen and Rebecca Agnes Tennyson Fenhagen.

JP graduated from St. Michael’s High School in Ridge, MD. He worked for A&P/Super Fresh for many years as produce manager. In 1966 he was drafted into the U.S. Army where he was made sergeant and served two years of duty. In later years he worked for the St. Mary’s County Department of Public Works.

Among his many interests were gardening, fishing, playing cards, and going to the casino. He also loved to drop in and visit with his brothers and sisters and spend time with his friends.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years Carol, three daughters, Janet Biscoe (Daniel), Pearl (Daniel Dorsey), and Laura (Rodie Langley), and five grandsons, DJ, Matthew, Evan, Rodie, and Gilligan. He is also survived by his seven brothers and sisters Suzanne Ferguson (George), Ray Fenhagen (Mary Catherine), Ernie Fenhagen (Kay), Mary Eva Funkhouser {Clifton), Benedict Fenhagen (Amy), Marsha Bauserman (John), and Darryl Ann Scichilone (Bob).

The family will receive friends on Monday, May 22, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., with a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated by Reverend Peter Giovanoni at 12:00 p.m., at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 16566 Three Notch Road, Ridge, MD 20680. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Hospice House of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650, St. MIchael’s Catholic Church, P.O. Box 429, Ridge, MD 20680 or the charity of your choice.

Condolences to the family may be made to www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.