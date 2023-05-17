Margaret Marie Ledson, 85, of Hughesville, MD passed away May 7, 2023 surrounded by her loving family.

Margaret was born February 19, 1938 to Myer Fox and Margaret Elizabeth Calahan in Washington, DC.

Margaret had 6 children, Lois, Henry, Margaret, Catherine, Joseph, and George. Margaret married her beloved husband Sean Ernest Ledson on February 18, 1978.

Margaret was an amazing mother. She enjoyed making dolls and ceramics for charity. Margaret also enjoyed sewing and donating to any charity she received mail from.

Margaret is predeceased by her parents; husband; son Henry McCrackin; brother, Myer Fox Jr.; and sister, Mabel Sigmon.

Margaret is survived by her children, Lois Rose, Margaret Weston, Catherine Smith (James), Joseph Mulloy (Sherry), George Mulloy, brother, James Fox, 16 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren, and 8 great great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends for visitation on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm with a funeral service at 1:00 pm officiated by Deacon Bill Kyte at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Inurnment will follow at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery, 11301 Crain Highway, Cheltenham, MD 20623.

Condolences can be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD