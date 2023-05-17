Michael “Mike” Mooney was a loving father, devoted partner, grandfather, brother, son, and beloved friend. He left this world on May 12, 2023 at the age of 60. He passed quickly in his home in Lusby, MD. We find peace in knowing he didn’t suffer.

Mike was the son of Gershom Abraham and Diana Griffith, born on April 15, 1963. He attended South Carroll High School where he excelled in both academics and athletics. He cherished his days of high school football, winning the state championship his junior and senior years. He went on to get his Bachelor’s degree, followed by a prosperous and successful career as a manager at the Government Publishing Office in Washington, DC.

He is survived by his two daughters, Erin Meredith and Lauren Jones. His abundant love for his girls was known by everyone around him, and his legacy will live on in them. He blessed them with his zeal for sports, proudly coaching their soccer teams from a young age. He supported them at every single game, event, graduation, wedding, and an endless list of life’s milestones. He was not only an incredible father, but a wonderful grandfather to his granddaughter, Leianna Meredith.

Mike also leaves behind his dearly beloved partner, Kimberle Kenworthy. They shared many blissful memories together – adventures and simple pleasures alike – and he loved her children like his own. He and Kimi loved spending time with their friends, traveling together, riding his motorcycle, enjoying dinners by the water, days on their boat, and countless nights singing karaoke.

All are welcome to celebrate his life. Family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 from 4:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Rausch Funeral Home, 20 American Lane, Lusby, MD 20657. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Rausch Funeral Home, Lusby, MD. Interment will follow in Chesapeake Highlands Memorial Gardens, Port Republic, MD. A reception will be held on Thursday, May 18, 2023 at Vera’s White Sands, 1200 White Sands Drive, Lusby, MD 20657 from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, we encourage you to donate to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675 or https://woundedwarriorproject.org.

Mike was a friend to everyone he met and will be so dearly missed.