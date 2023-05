Raymond Eugene Hoyle, Jr., 60, of Prince Frederick, MD passed away on May 14, 2023 in Prince Frederick, MD.

Visitation

10:00 AM – 11:00 AM St. John Vianney Catholic Church 105 Vianney Lane

Prince Frederick, MD 20678 Services Tuesday, May 23, 2023

11:00 AM St. John Vianney Catholic Church 105 Vianney Lane

Prince Frederick, MD 20678 Interment St. John Vianney Catholic Church Cemetery 105 Vianney Lane

Prince Frederick, MD 20678