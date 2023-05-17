The La Plata Police Department is Seeking the Whereabouts of Jerek Giovanni Proctor – Wanted for Carjacking

On April 15, 2023, at approximately 4:11 a.m., officers responded to the area of East Hawthorne Drive near Washington Avenue for the report of a carjacking. Investigation found two individuals had carjacked the victim’s vehicle outside a building in the 700 block of Washington Avenue.

Officers were informed that one of the suspects entered the vehicle and physically assaulted and choked the victim. The victim received minor injuries. The two individuals then fled in the victim’s vehicle.

The vehicle was later located ablaze in Croom, Maryland.

Jerek Giovanni Proctor is wanted in connection with this incident. Mr. Proctor is 35-years old, 6-04, 160 pounds.

Anyone with information on Mr. Proctor’s whereabouts should contact 301-932-2222 or Crime Solvers at 240-216-2173.