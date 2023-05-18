St. Mary’s County Government Operations for Memorial Day

All St. Mary’s County Government (SMCG) administrative offices will be closed on Monday, May 29, 2023, in observance of the Memorial Day holiday. Offices will resume normal operating schedules on Tuesday, May 30, 2023.

The May 29 closure also includes:

All three St. Mary’s County Libraries (Charlotte Hall, Leonardtown, and Lexington Park)

All three Senior Activity Centers (Garvey, Loffler, and Northern), and there will be no home-delivered meals

The St. Mary’s Transit System (STS)

Department of Recreation & Parks school programs and facilities

The following SMCG operations will be open on May 29:

The six Convenience Centers and the St. Andrews Landfill (regular hours)

Great Mills Pool (11 a.m. – 5 p.m.)

Wellness & Aquatics Center (6 a.m. – 12 p.m.)

The St. Clements Island Museum, Piney Point Lighthouse Museum, and the Old Jail Museum (open for visitors from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.)

The Wicomico Shores Golf Course (open 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.); the Riverview Restaurant (open 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.)

For more information on SMCG programs and operations, please visit: stmaryscountymd.gov.