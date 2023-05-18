Annual Men’s Health Day: Free Screenings, Nutrition Speaker and More in Leonardtown on Saturday, June 3, 2023

May 18, 2023

The St. Mary’s County Department of Aging & Human Services is pleased to announce the 2nd Annual Men’s Health Day event will be held on Saturday, June 3, 2023 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Garvey Senior Activity Center, located at 23630 Hayden Farm Lane in Leonardtown.

Doors open at 8:30 a.m. This year’s presentations include:

You Are What You Eat – Nutrition Forum

  • Presented by: Rihana Bouhussein & Kelly Condron
  • St. Mary’s County Health Department & MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital
  • 9:30 – 10:30 a.m.

The Care and Keeping of YOU: The Importance of Self Care

  • Presented by: Theron Hudson
  • St. Mary’s County Department of Aging & Human Services
  • 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Along with the guest speakers, Men’s Health Day will feature informational displays, health screenings, and lunch provided by Mission BBQ.

Many thanks to our generous event sponsor – Personalized Therapy, LLC!

This event is free to attend; however, pre-registration for this event is strongly encouraged. To register, please visit: stmaryscountymd.gov/menshealth.

For more information, contact the St. Mary’s County Department of Aging & Human Services Community Programs & Outreach Division Manager, Sarah Miller at (301) 475-4200, ext. 1073, or [email protected].

