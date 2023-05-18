Two Juveniles Arrested After Being Found Sleeping in Stolen Hyundai

On Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at approximately 3:30 a.m. officers discovered discarded property strewn along Appalachian Drive in Glen Burnie.

In their attempts to locate the owner of the property officers learned that the property belonged to a victim in the 1200 block of Leonard Drive. The victim informed officers that their vehicle, a Hyundai sedan, was stolen sometime after midnight and that the property was last seen inside their vehicle.

During the course of the investigation officers located the stolen vehicle in the area of Appalachian Drive and White Rocks Drive with two occupants sleeping inside.

Both juvenile suspects were taken into custody without incident. Both juvenile suspects were arrested and charged accordingly.

The suspects have been identified as a 15-year old male of Glen Burnie, Maryland and a 14-year-old male of Pasadena, Maryland.