Police Arrest 15-Year-Old and 17-Year-Old After Armed Carjacking and High Speed Pursuit

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Carjacking Interdiction Unit charged two suspects, a 15-year-old male and a 17-year-old male, with armed carjacking.

Both suspects are from Washington, DC. The 17-year-old suspect is charged as an adult.

On Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at approximately 12:10 am, Division IV – Oxon Hill patrol officers responded to the 1300 block of Iverson Street in Oxon Hill for an armed carjacking.



The officers spoke with the victim, an adult female, who advised two suspects had just demanded her SUV at gunpoint.

Approximately 30 minutes later, PGPD’s Washington Area Vehicle Enforcement team located the carjacked SUV near Naylor Road and the Suitland Parkway. Patrol officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop but the 15-year-old driver refused to stop. A pursuit was authorized.

The pursuit ended when both occupants bailed out of the SUV near Forestville Road. The 17-year-old passenger was arrested nearby. With the assistance of the Guardian helicopter, K9 units and detectives, the driver was located hiding in nearby woods. He was arrested without incident.

Both suspects are charged with armed carjacking. The 15-year-old suspect was taken to a juvenile detention center. The 17-year-old suspect is in the custody of the Department of Corrections.

If anyone has information relevant to this case, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-3788.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please reference case 23-0029133.