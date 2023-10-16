UPDATE: Mechanicsville Man Sentenced to 24-Years in Prison for Felony Sex Abuse of a Minor

UPDATE 10/16/2023: State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling announced today that Randy Dindlebeck, 28, of Mechanicsville, Maryland, was sentenced to 75 years in prison with 24 years of active incarceration for felony sex abuse of a minor and related offenses.

A St. Mary’s County jury convicted Mr. Dindleback in May of 2023, after a three-day jury trial, for a series of sexual abuses against the same child between July and September 2021.

During the sentencing hearing, the victim’s mother requested Mr. Dindlebeck be sentenced to the maximum penalty of 75 years. The State supported and echoed the child’s mother’s request for the maximum sentence due to Mr. Dindlebeck’s violation and exploitation of his position of trust and the heinous nature of the offenses committed.

Mr. Dindlebeck was sentenced as follows:

Count 1, Sex Abuse of a Minor: 25 years, with 15 years to serve;

Count 2, Sex Offense Third Degree: 10 years, with 3 years to serve;

Count 3, Sex Offense Third Degree: 10 years, with 3 years to serve;

Count 4, Sex Offense Third Degree: 10 years, with 3 years to serve;

Count 5, Sex Offense Third Degree: 10 years, suspended; and

Count 6, Sex Offense Third Degree: 10 years, suspended.

Each sentence was ordered to run consecutive to the one(s) before it, for a total sentence of 75 years in prison with 24 years of active incarceration. Additionally, Mr. Dindlebeck will be placed on the sexual offender registry for life.

Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Sarah Proctor, Chief of the Special Victims Unit, prosecuted the case on behalf of the citizens of St. Mary’s County. Detective Corporal Trevor Teague of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office was the lead investigator.

The Honorable Joseph Stanalonis presided over the case.



A St. Mary’s County jury convicted Randy Thomas Dindlebeck, 27, of Mechanicsville, on all counts, including sex abuse of a minor and third-degree sex offense, stemming from multiple incidents of sexual abuse on the same child between July and September 2021.

State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling said, “No child should ever undergo this horror, and I sincerely hope the verdict provides closure and relief to the victim and family. My office will continue prosecuting these cases vigorously; we are committed to defending our children.” Sterling went on to say, “These types of cases are difficult and complicated, and I want to extend my thanks and appreciation to the jury for their time and attention during the trial.”

