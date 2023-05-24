Detectives Catch Suspect Stealing LBGTQ+ Signs from Church After Two Straight Days of Thefts

On May 16, 2023, at approximately 10:30 p.m., officers were conducting periodic checks of the Ark and Dove Presbyterian Church, 8424 Piney Orchard Parkway in Odenton, due to numerous thefts at the location when they were advised of a theft.

The victim stated that six rainbow-colored plastic hearts that were surrounding their LGBTQ+ sign were stolen.

Western District detectives are investigating the theft and ask that anyone with information contact them at (410) 222-6155 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at (410) 222-4700.

The suspect was pictured in surveillance photos as an unknown race male with dark hair, glasses, and a button-up collared shirt.

On May 17, 2023, at approximately 10:45 p.m., officers responded for a report of a theft that occurred at the Ark and Dove Presbyterian Church, 8424 Piney Orchard Parkway in Odenton.

The victim informed officers that five rainbow-colored plastic hearts from around an LGBTQ+ sign were stolen sometime between 5:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

A review of surveillance footage showed the suspect appeared to be the same suspect from the previous theft at the same location.

Western District detectives are investigating the theft and ask that anyone with information contact them at (410) 222-6155 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at (410) 222-4700.

On May 19, 2023, at approximately 9:15 p.m., Western District detectives observed a male suspect park his vehicle in the 8400 block of Piney Orchard Parkway in Odenton and approach the Ark and Dove Presbyterian Church property, 8424 Piney Orchard Parkway.

The suspect walked straight toward the LGBTQ+ sign. When the suspect reached the sign, he began removing the rainbow hearts surrounding it.

As detectives approached the suspect he fled on foot.

After a brief foot pursuit, the suspect was taken into custody without further incident. The suspect was arrested and charged accordingly.

Michael Deangelo Billups age 28 of Odenton, Maryland was released the following day on his own recognizance. He has been charged with the following.



Theft less than $100

Theft Scheme $100 to under $1,500

Malicious destruction of property under $1,500

The church stated since March 31, 2023, they’ve been the victims of nine acts of theft/vandalism.