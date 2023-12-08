UPDATE: Suspect Receives No Jail Time After Pleading Guilty to Hate Crime in Connection to Theft and Damage of Black Lives Matter Signs and Pride Flags

A Severn man plead guilty to a hate crime on Tuesday in connection to the destruction of Black Lives Matter Signs and Pride flags outside the Ark and Dove Presbyterian Church in Odenton last spring, State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess announced.

Michael Deangelo Billups, age 29, entered a guilty plea to Defacing Religious Property in Anne Arundel Circuit Court in Annapolis. He received a three-year suspended sentence with one-year supervised probation, in which he must complete an anti-bias education program, 48 hours of community service, and to have no contact with the church. He was also ordered to pay $230 in restitution for the damaged property. The State had requested a jail sentence, but the court declined to impose one.

“The defendant took it upon himself to destroy the signs and flags which the church displayed to promote their message of love and acceptance,” Leitess said. “I am committed to prosecuting these crimes because hate-based incidents won’t be tolerated in our community. I thank the Anne Arundel County Police Department for their continued effort in investigating all hate bias incidents and crimes.”

On May 19, 2023, officers were surveilling the Ark and Dove Presbyterian Church on Piney Orchard Road in Odenton due to reports of numerous thefts of Black Lives Matter signs and Pride flags. While patrolling the area, detectives observed a man, later identified as Billups, walking up to a sign surrounded by numerous Pride flags and hearts directly in front of the church. Police noted Billups matched the description of the suspect from other recent thefts at the location.

Officers witnessed Billups ripping and pulling out numerous Pride flags and hearts with the Pride logo from the property. He then ran down Piney Orchard Parkway toward the Odenton Baptist Church where his vehicle was parked. A foot pursuit ensued, with Billups running while carrying the items he had stolen from the church grounds.

Upon seeing police vehicles, Billups ran to a small wooded area, but was located quickly by police laying flat on the ground in an attempt to hide. The stolen flags and hearts were also located nearby. He was taken into custody and identified as the suspect from a theft just three days prior at the same location.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant State’s Attorney Alessandro Pacheco on behalf of the citizens of Anne Arundel County, with the Honorable Stacy McCormack presiding.



On May 16, 2023, at approximately 10:30 p.m., officers were conducting periodic checks of the Ark and Dove Presbyterian Church, 8424 Piney Orchard Parkway in Odenton, due to numerous thefts at the location when they were advised of a theft.

The victim stated that six rainbow-colored plastic hearts that were surrounding their LGBTQ+ sign were stolen.

Western District detectives are investigating the theft and ask that anyone with information contact them at (410) 222-6155 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at (410) 222-4700.

The suspect was pictured in surveillance photos as an unknown race male with dark hair, glasses, and a button-up collared shirt.



On May 17, 2023, at approximately 10:45 p.m., officers responded for a report of a theft that occurred at the Ark and Dove Presbyterian Church, 8424 Piney Orchard Parkway in Odenton.

The victim informed officers that five rainbow-colored plastic hearts from around an LGBTQ+ sign were stolen sometime between 5:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

A review of surveillance footage showed the suspect appeared to be the same suspect from the previous theft at the same location.

Western District detectives are investigating the theft and ask that anyone with information contact them at (410) 222-6155 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at (410) 222-4700.

On May 19, 2023, at approximately 9:15 p.m., Western District detectives observed a male suspect park his vehicle in the 8400 block of Piney Orchard Parkway in Odenton and approach the Ark and Dove Presbyterian Church property, 8424 Piney Orchard Parkway.

The suspect walked straight toward the LGBTQ+ sign. When the suspect reached the sign, he began removing the rainbow hearts surrounding it.

As detectives approached the suspect he fled on foot.

After a brief foot pursuit, the suspect was taken into custody without further incident. The suspect was arrested and charged accordingly.

Michael Deangelo Billups age 28 of Odenton, Maryland was released the following day on his own recognizance. He has been charged with the following.

Theft less than $100

Theft Scheme $100 to under $1,500

Malicious destruction of property under $1,500

The church stated since March 31, 2023, they’ve been the victims of nine acts of theft/vandalism.