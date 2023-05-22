Child Flown Out with Serious Injuries After Being Struck by Vehicle in Waldorf

On Sunday, May 21, 2023, at approximately 1:52 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Barrington Drive and Stone Avenue in Waldorf, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian.

While crews responded to the scene, 911 dispatchers advised they were receiving multiple 911 calls reporting a child was struck by a vehicle with the victim suffering obvious serious, or life-threatening injuries.

A helicopter was pre-launched due to the 911 callers details.

Crews arrived on the scene to find an young male child unconscious in the roadway with a skull fracture and requested Trooper 2 to land nearby.

Police advised the striking vehicle and operator remained on the scene with no reported injuries.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 landed nearby and transported the child to an area children’s center with serious injuries to the head.

Police responded and are investigating the collision.

Updates will be provided if details become available.