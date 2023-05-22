St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Serious Collision in Loveville That Sends One to Trauma Center

On Friday, May 19, 2023, at approximately 10:22 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Point Lookout Road and Frederick Lane in Loveville, for the motor vehicle collision reported serious with one trapped.

Crews arrived on the scene to find two vehicles involved in a head-on style collision with one vehicle off the roadway and into a ditch with the operator trapped/pinned.

Firefighters from Leonardtown and Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department extricated the single occupant in under 10 minutes from their arrival.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 was requested due to the victims injuries.

Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported the victim to an area trauma center with injuries believed to be life-threatening.

Due to the severity of the crash, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene and continued the investigation.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

