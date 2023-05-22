UPDATE: St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Serious Collision in Loveville That Sends One to Trauma Center

UPDATE 5/22/2023: On Friday, May 19, 2023, at 9:19 pm, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Patrol deputies were dispatched to a motor vehicle collision involving life-threatening injuries in the area of Point Lookout Road (Route 5) and Frederick Lane in Loveville.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to continue the investigation.

Preliminary investigation determined that a 1998 Toyota Corolla, operated by Robert Edward Lee Jr., age 44 of Brandywine, was traveling northbound on Point Lookout Road, and for unknown reasons crossed the centerline of the road, striking a 2019 Jeep Cherokee, operated by Marcerra Nichole Jordan, age 36 of Leonardtown.

Jordan was transported to a local hospital with suspected minor injuries. Lee was transported to Baltimore Shock Trauma for incapacitating injuries.

At this time, it is unknown if speed or impairment are a factor in the collision.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or any events leading up to the collision, and has not already provided a statement, is asked to call Cpl. Rachael Roszell at 301-475-4200, ext. 78108 or email [email protected]



On Friday, May 19, 2023, at approximately 10:22 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Point Lookout Road and Frederick Lane in Loveville, for the motor vehicle collision reported serious with one trapped.

Crews arrived on the scene to find two vehicles involved in a head-on style collision with one vehicle off the roadway and into a ditch with the operator trapped/pinned.

Firefighters from Leonardtown and Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department extricated the single occupant in under 10 minutes from their arrival.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 was requested due to the victims injuries.

Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported the victim to an area trauma center with injuries believed to be life-threatening.

Due to the severity of the crash, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene and continued the investigation.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

