Calvert Department of Public Works Advises Citizens of Walnut Creek Subdivision of Water Station Repair

May 22, 2023

The Department of Public Works, Water & Sewerage Division advises citizens of the Walnut Creek subdivision that crews will be on-site for a water station repair on May 24, 2023, from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The repair should not impact water service or quality. However, if you notice cloudiness or discoloration in your water, please run your tap for a few moments until the water clears.

We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. For any questions or concerns, please contact Water & Sewerage at [email protected] or 410-535-1600, ext. 2554.

