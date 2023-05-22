Firefighters Respond to Fire on Patuxent River Naval Air Station

On Sunday, May 21, 2023, at approximately 7:45 p.m., NAS Patuxent River firefighters responded to building 2818 for an automatic fire alarm.

While units responded, the incident was upgraded to a working fire dispatch which alerted additional firefighters from Bay District, Hollywood and Valley Lee Volunteer Fire Departments.

First arriving units found smoke conditions upon opening the door and initiated a search for fire.

Crews located an oven/stove fire and suppressed fire with a water can.

Firefighters performed a search for potential victims, which proved negative results. Excessive smoke conditions within the living quarters where windows are sparse and open minimally, required extensive ventilation via multiple fans.

Personnel operated on the scene for approximately one hour.

Photos courtesy of the Patuxent River Fire Department Co13.

