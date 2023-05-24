Calvert Man Arrested for Impaired Driving After Striking Pedestrian in Mechanicsville

On Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at approximately 12:45 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the 28000 block of Burroughs Court in Mechanicsville, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian.

The 911 caller reported the vehicle entered the residence’s driveway, struck a pedestrian and then traveled off the roadway and into the woods.

Crews arrived on the scene to confirm one patient was run over by the vehicle. Firefighters located the vehicle and operator off the roadway and deep into the wooded area.

The Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department posted a video (shown below) showing how far the suspect vehicle was located off the roadway and into the woods.

Emergency medical personnel transported the pedestrian to an area hospital with injuries.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police placed the operator of the vehicle into custody on the scene, who was identified as Brian Keith Aicher, age 57 of Chesapeake Beach, MD.

Judge Patrick R. Duley held Aicher on a no bond status with a court date set for June 22, 2023. Aicher has been charged with the following below.

Assault second degree

Trespassing: Private Property

DRIVER FAILURE TO EXERCISE DUE CARE TO AVOID PEDESTRIAN COLLISION

DRIVING WHILE SUSP. UNDER (16-203, 16-206A2 FAIL TO ATTEND DIP, 17-106, 26-204/206, 27-103)

DRIVING/ATTEMPTING DRIVE MOTOR VEH. ON HWY W/O REQ. LICENSE AND AUTHORIZATION

FAILURE OF INDIVIDUAL DRIVING ON HWY TO DISPLAY LICENSE TO UNIFORMED POLICE ON DEMAND

PERSON DRIVING MOTOR VEH. ON (HWY., PUBLIC USE PROPERTY) ON SUSPENDED LIC. AND PRIVILEGE

On November 2, 2022, Deputy Strong conducted a traffic stop along NB Rt. 4 in the area of Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick, for a vehicle swerving all over the roadway nearly striking other vehicles and guardrails.

Upon making contact with the driver and sole occupant, Brian Keith Aicher, 57 of Mechanicsville, deputies detected a strong odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle and observed burnt copper wire in the center console. A probable cause search revealed crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia.

Aicher was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with CDS: Possession-Not Cannabis, CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia, Reckless Driving, and other traffic-related charges.

1/03/2023: On January 3, 2023, DFC Ostazeski responded to the area of Hallowing Point Road and Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick for a report of a traffic complaint.

The suspect vehicle was observed passing on the shoulder, following too closely, and swerving from lane to lane nearly striking other vehicles. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver, Brian Keith Aicher, 57 of Mechanicsville, was incoherent. Aicher began throwing himself about the vehicle and flinging his arms around becoming increasingly agitated. A vehicle search revealed a burnt glass smoking device (crack pipe) with a white powdery residue (suspected crack cocaine).

Aicher was escorted to a patrol vehicle where he began to headbutt the side of the vehicle causing property damage.

Aicher was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with CDS: Possession-Not Cannabis, CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia, Malicious Destruction of Property Value $1000+, Reckless Driving, and Negligent Driving amongst other traffic-related charges.



