Police Seeking Identity of Suspect Wanted for Attempted Motor Vehicle Burglary

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured in an attempted breaking and entering to a motor vehicle investigation.

On Friday, May 19, 2023, at 3:35 am, the suspect attempted to break into several vehicles in the River Bay subdivision in Lexington Park.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or this incident is asked to contact Deputy Raymond Allebach at 301-475-4200, ext. 78110 or email [email protected]

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and Maryland State Police are investigating vehicle break ins at neighborhoods across the county in the following 4 days.

