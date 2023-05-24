UPDATE: St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Conducting Death Investigation in Mechanicsville

UPDATE @ 11:35 a.m.: All Northbound lanes of Three Notch Road at Charlotte Hall Road are closed due to police activity. Please avoid the area and expect delays for approximately 30 minutes.

UPDATE 9:45 a.m.: A spokesperson for the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office confirmed they are conducting an active death investigation.

Additional information and details will be provided when they become available.

A large police presence is expected in the Charlotte Hall and Mechanicsville area.



On Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at approximately 5:30 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the 29000 block of Three Notch Road in Mechanicsville, for the reported gunshot victim.

911 dispatchers advised to all responding units the 911 caller was uncooperative and stated a male victim had a gunshot wound and appeared to be deceased.

Crews arrived on the scene to confirm a victim with a single gunshot wound to the head and pronounced them deceased on the scene.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, Criminal Investigations Division and Crime Lab Technicians responded to the scene and are investigating the incident.

Updates will be provided when they become available.