UPDATE: Mechanicsville Man Convicted of First-Degree Murder of Stepfather

State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling announced today that following a four-day trial, a St. Mary’s County jury convicted Marvin Orlando Johnson, 39, of Mechanicsville, Maryland of first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence for the premeditated shooting and killing of his stepfather.

On May 24, 2023, deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on Three Notch Road in Mechanicsville, Maryland for a report of a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. The victim was immediately pronounced deceased by responding law enforcement officers who observed the victim appeared to have been shot in the head while he was sleeping.

The Defendant will be held without bond pending a sentencing hearing where he faces a maximum penalty of Life plus twenty years in prison.

“My hope is the verdict provides peace and a sense of justice for this family who are living with the unimaginable nightmare of a beloved family member murdered at the hands of another family member,” said State’s Attorney Sterling. “I would like to thank the members of the law enforcement and prosecutorial team who worked diligently in the successful investigation and prosecution of this tragic homicide.”

Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Jeff Maylor and Assistant State’s Attorney Zach Varda prosecuted the case on behalf of the citizens of St. Mary’s County.

Detective Andrew Burgess of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office was the lead investigator.

The Honorable Amy Lorenzini presided over the case.

On May 24th, 2023, at approximately 5.30 a.m., deputies from the St Mary's County sheriff's office responded to 29205 three notch road in Mechanicsville Md. For the report of a male suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

Officers arrived at the location and discovered the victim, Raymond Franklin Woods Jr. who obviously deceased on a couch inside an apartment.

Detectives from the criminal investigation division responded to the scene along with crime lab technicians and a forensic investigator from the office of the medical examiner.

Investigators observed one gunshot wound to the head appeared to be a fatal injury.

Investigators interviewed the victim’s wife who stated her son Marvin Orlando Johnson, 38 of Mechanicsville, was involved in a verbal altercation with the victim and was overheard making threats to kill family members.

The wife told police at 6:00 p.m., on May 23, 2023, she went to sleep and was awoken sometime around 10:30 pm the same night by the sound of a gunshot and the smell of gun powder. She said she then fell back asleep and when she awoke the next morning at 5:00 a.m., she found the victim laying on the couch with a blanket covering his head.

She informed police there was usually two firearms in the apartment, however only one was located.

Police interviewed a resident in the same building who stated at 9:55 p.m., she observed Marlee Lynn Stokes, 37 of Mechanicsville, parked and seated inside her Mazda, shortly thereafter the witness said “Marvin or Munchie” opened the rear door of the vehicle and placed a rifle described as black in color with a brown handle on the floor, he then got in the passenger side of the vehicle and left with Stokes.

Police spoke to another witness who said Johnson came to the convenient store where she was working and said, “he had shot Pop Pop” she thought he may have been joking but he replied, “no for real”.

It should be noted throughout the investigation the victim was refereed to by family members and other individuals as Pop Pop.

Marvin Orlando Johnson, age 38 of Mechanicsville, was charged with First-Degree Murder, Second-Degree Murder, Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Crime of Violence, First-Degree Assault and Second-Degree Assault.

Additionally, Marlee Lynn Stokes, age 37 of Charlotte Hall, was charged with First-Degree Murder: Accessory After the Fact and Second-Degree Murder: Accessory After the Fact.

Both suspects are being held at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown on a no-bond status.

Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to call Detective Andrew Burgess at 301-475-4200, ext. 8041 or email [email protected].

