St. Mary’s County Commissioner Meeting Rollup – May 23, 2023

The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County (CSMC) began with a joint meeting with St. Mary’s County Metropolitan Commission on Tuesday, May 23, 2023.

They then held their regular business meeting, beginning with the invocation and pledge, followed by approval of the consent agenda.

The Commissioners then presented proclamations for Stoke Smart, National Emergency Services Week, and National Public Works Week.

Then public hearings were held for the Proposed Road Naming and Addressing Manual and the Sheriff’s Office Retirement Plan proposed 17th Amendment. The public comment period will be open on these hearings until 5 p.m. on Tuesday, May 30, 2023.

The Commissioners then met as the Board of Health.

Following the Board of Health meeting the Commissioners set rates and approved the FY2024 Operating and Capital Budget.

During County Administrator time, the Commissioners took the following action:

Approved the Department of Human Resources budget amendment to increase funding to the LOSAP trust and increase benefit payments.

Approved the Department of Recreation & Parks’ application to the Maryland Bikeways Program Funding and the purchase of 46961 Bradley Blvd, Lexington Park from Willows Run, LLP.

Please note that the CSMC will not meet next Tuesday, May 30, 2023. The next regular CSMC business meeting will be on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at 9 a.m. CSMC decisions and related public documents are available on the county government website in BoardDocs. CSMC meetings can be viewed live Tuesday mornings on SMCG Channel 95 or as a replay Friday at 6:30 p.m. Meetings are also available for on-demand viewing on the St. Mary’s County Government YouTube Channel.