Enjoy A Free Day of Family Fun at St. Clement’s Island Heritage Day on June 3, 2023

St. Clement’s Island Heritage Day, a family-friendly event set to occur on June 3, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. Clement’s Island Museum and St. Clements Island State Park, encourages the public to visit and become acquainted with the island’s past through activities relating to its history, culture, heritage, and ecology.

Come celebrate the history and heritage of St. Clement’s Island with a variety of fun and free activities, to include crafts, games, lighthouse tours, traditional music, and much more! The St. Clement’s Island Museum will be open, offering free admission and free water taxi rides to the island for visitors throughout the day. Some additional event activities and exhibitors include:

Music by local guitarist, Joe Norris, from 10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Primitive wool carding, spinning, and weaving presentation by Shades of Blue Farm.

Blacksmithing demonstrations from Chesapeake Blade and Tool.

Decoy carving demonstrations from Harry Jackson.

Maryland themed story time sessions with St. Mary’s County Library.

Free, refreshing watermelon slices for visitors throughout the event.

Hands-on kids’ activities from Historic St. Mary’s City about Maryland’s First Capital.

St. Mary’s County photo exhibit, featuring the work of photographer Joe Norris.

History of the Newtowne Manor House, an 18th century structure in nearby Compton.

An interpreter portraying Dr. Thomas Gerard, the first owner of St. Clement’s Island, will offer insight into colonial living and using “pieces of eight” as a form of currency.

Learn navigation techniques used by sailors before GPS with the Patuxent River Sail & Power Squadron.

Osprey observations and information.

Use a microscope to see the island’s smallest inhabitants in the St. Clement’s Island Lab.

Unique items and gifts for sale in the St. Clement’s Island Museum Store, including local art, apparel, books, jewelry, kids’ items, toys and more.

To learn more about St. Clement’s Island Heritage Day, please visit Facebook.com/SCIMuseum or call (301) 769-2222.