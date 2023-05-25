Paul Herman Oncken, Jr. of Mechanicsville, MD passed away on May 15, 2023 at his home. Born on March 17, 1958 in Newport News, VA, he was the loving son of the late Janet Louise Moorhead Oncken, and Paul Herman Oncken, Sr.

Paul is survived by his sister Carolyn Louise Williamson of Mechanicsville, MD.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 from 9:30 am to 10:00 AM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD. Where a Funeral Service will be held in the funeral home chapel with Deacon Ammon Ripple officiating. Interment will follow in Charles Memorial Gardens Leonardtown, MD. Serving as a Pallbearer will be Imraan Danish Gill.