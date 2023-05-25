Karla Guste Murphy, of California, MD passed away May 18, 2023 in Callaway, MD. She was born on August 12, 1934 in Bremerhaven, Germany.

Karla married James J. Murphy “Jim” while he was stationed in Germany. They remained married until his death in 1998. Being a military wife, they moved around a bit, while in Massachusetts, she had one child, Cathy.

She choose a profession in the medical field as a Nurses Aide, working in various hospitals including St. Mary’s Hospital until her retirement in 2004. After that, she was able to enjoy the boating life, jet skiing, and going to car shows with her 1940 Full Custom Plymouth Street Rod, which she won numerous awards for, with her later in life partner Dale & Socks, the cat.

Karla was predeceased by her husband and her daughter Cathy.

All funeral services will be private. Interment at a later date in Arlington National Cemetery Arlington, VA.