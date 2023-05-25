Irene Virginia Hill, a beloved resident of Chaptico, MD, passed away at the age of 78 on May 18, 2023. She was born on October 26, 1944, in Leonardtown, MD, to the late Mary Rainwater Copsey and Clements William Copsey. Irene’s loving husband, James Leroy Hill Sr, preceded her in death on June 28, 2017.

Irene was a devoted mother, cherished grandmother, and beloved great-grandmother. She is survived by her children and their spouses: Tim Hill and Dora Hill, Kathy Sullivan and Chris Sullivan, Sandy Graves and Joey Graves, and James Hill Jr and Nicole Hill. Irene was also a dear sister to Joyce Alvey, Bernice Copsey, and Elaine Gass, all of Mechanicsville, MD. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Dagger Copsey and Wayne Copsey.

Irene took great joy in her role as a grandmother and great-grandmother. She leaves behind a legacy of love to her 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren, who will forever cherish their memories with her.

Irene graduated from Margaret Brent High School and was a lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County. She dedicated over 30 years of her career as a Contract Specialist for the US Navy before retiring in 2005. Her dedication and commitment to her work made her an invaluable asset to her colleagues and the community.

In addition to her many accomplishments and roles in life, Irene Virginia Hill was an individual who truly embraced the joys of living. She had a vibrant spirit and found immense happiness in various activities. Irene had a passion for dancing, which brought rhythm and joy to her life.

Irene also enjoyed the simple pleasures of life, such as playing cards with family and friends. Whether it was a friendly game of pitch or a lively hand of poker, she relished the camaraderie and friendly competition that card games provided.

Gardening was another cherished pastime of Irene’s. She had a green thumb and took great pride intending to her garden. Spending time outdoors, nurturing plants, and witnessing the beauty of nature brought her immense joy and tranquility.

Living near the Patuxent and Wicomico Rivers, Irene found solace and contentment in the peacefulness of waterfront living. She appreciated the serenity and natural beauty that the local rivers offered. Whether it was boating, fishing, or simply taking in the scenic views, Irene felt a deep connection to the water and cherished her time spent along the riverbanks.

Her zest for life and the joy she found in these activities will forever be remembered by those who had the privilege of sharing in these experiences with her.

Irene Virginia Hill will be remembered as a kind-hearted, loving woman who touched the lives of all who knew her. Her warm smile, bold spirit, and unwavering love will be dearly missed.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM with prayers recited at 7:00 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 10:00 AM in Sacred Heart Catholic Church Bushwood, MD with Father Stephen Wyble officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The pallbearers for the service will be John Meade, Jason Hill, Josh Hill, Michael Sullivan, Matt Sullivan, and Cody Magelssen. Honorary pallbearers will be Jack Hill and Nick Hill.

May her soul rest in eternal peace.

