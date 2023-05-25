Mark Stephen Knott, 68, of Callaway, MD passed away at Med Star Washington Hospital Center in Washington D.C. on Friday, May 19th, 2023.

Mark was born on September 24th, 1954 to the late Joseph Irving Knott Sr. and Hazel Theresa (Dyson) Knott in Great Mills, MD.

Mark was raised in St. Mary’s county. He did not like school very much and would often tell humorous tales of adventures of skipping school, spending the day at the creek or near Cecil’s Old Mill and on occasion the ramifications of getting caught. Although he never liked school, he loved to read, especially westerns and biographies. He learned the trade of heavy equipment operation early in life from his dad and older brothers.

He helped his parents and siblings with various projects and endeavors at the Take It Easy Ranch Campgrounds in Callaway, MD and other business ventures. Mark worked for various construction and excavation companies through-out his career. He enjoyed clearing land, building structures, and operating his own gravel pit.

Mark was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Michael Knott and Joseph Knott Jr.

Mark is survived by his daughter Denise Foster (Rick) of Virginia Beach, VA; his siblings Joan Adams of Valley Lee, MD, Joseph (Bubby) Knott (Joann) of Great Mills, Anne Lumpkins (Ronnie) of Piney Point, MD, Mary Rita Archer of Callaway, Susan Wise (Charles) of Callaway, and Julie Reece of Callaway.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM in the Mattingley Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD. Where a funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Ann Lumpkins officiating. Interment will follow in Holy Face Catholic Cemetery Great Mills, MD. Serving as Pallbearers will be David Adams, Brian Knott, Joe Miesowitz, Martin Siebert, Johnny Heard, and Kevin Heard. Honorary Pallbearers will be Michael Mattingly, and Jack Siebert.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Second District Vol. Fire Department and Rescue Squad P.O. Box 1 Valley Lee, MD 20692.