Richard Alan “Ricky” Wayson, 72, of Chesapeake Beach and formerly of Lothian passed away May 17, 2023. He was born July 25, 1950, to George Vernon Sr. and Agnes Elizabeth (Gibson) Wayson. Ricky was raised in Lothian and graduated from Southern High School. He joined the United States Navy after high school and was honorably discharged after serving his country. Ricky worked at Wayson’s Liquor Store and ran the snack bar at Wayson’s Bingo before becoming a sprinkler fitter. He worked as a sprinkler fitter for many years. Later in life he owned and operated Captain Pell’s Crab House, a carryout crab house in White Plains. In his spare time, Ricky enjoyed cars, going to car shows, fishing, and going to the beach.

Ricky was preceded in death by his wife Carol “Susie” Wayson and granddaughter Ashley Donaldson. He is survived by his children Jodi Gott and her husband Jason of Chesapeake Beach, Chris Wayson and his wife Kathleen of Bonita Springs, FL, Heather Wayson of Baltimore, and Shawna Brady of Owings Mills, 9 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild, and brothers Donnie Wayson, Sam Wayson, and Morgan Wayson.