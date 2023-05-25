Kathleen Margaret Byrd, 74,

May 24, 2023

Kathleen Margaret Byrd, 74, of Dunkirk, passed away on May 19, 2023, at her home. She was born on December 11, 1948, in Washington, D.C. to Ralph and Theresa Mallard.

Kathleen is survived by her husband, Michael S. Eye, Sr. of Dunkirk, daughters Theresa Wilson and husband Tom of Edgewater, Jenny Schiltz and husband Daniel of Colorado Springs, CO, grandchildren Colin, Corianne, Matthew, Nikki, Katie, Brittany, and Maddie, and her great-grandchildren Emmy, Waylon, Rowan, Atlas, Beckham, and Thaddeus.

Visitation
Tuesday, May 30, 2023
2:00 P.M. – 4:00 P.M.
Rausch Funeral Home-Owings

8325 Mt. Harmony Lane
Owings, MD 20736

 

Services

  • Funeral Service

Tuesday, May 30, 2023
4:00 P.M.

Rausch Funeral Home-Owings

8325 Mt. Harmony Lane
Owings, MD 20736

Interment

  • Private

 

 

