Alvina Alverta “Vinnie” Usi

Vinnie Usi is survived by her six children:
Michele, Tessie, Dianna, Angel, Gerry, and Rosie.
Her fifteen grandchildren:
Frank, Amber, Brittany, Caleb, Elijah (dec.), Ian, Madison, Evan, Adam, Nate, Will, Kayla, Maya, Jenna, and Alec.
and her six great grandchildren:
Aerianna, Ethan, Carson, Caleb, Grayson, and Beckett.
Vinnie loved to garden, knit and crochet, cook, and scrapbook. She also very much loved being a grandmother and great grandmother.
And MeeMaw was loved 1000x.
Friday, May 26, 2023
2:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Rausch Funeral Home–Lusby
20 American Lane
Lusby, MD 20657
Services
Friday, May 26, 2023
3:00 pm
Interment