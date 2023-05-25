Alvina Alverta “Vinnie” Usi

May 24, 2023

Vinnie Usi is survived by her six children:

Michele, Tessie, Dianna, Angel, Gerry, and Rosie.

Her fifteen grandchildren:

Frank, Amber, Brittany, Caleb, Elijah (dec.), Ian, Madison, Evan, Adam, Nate, Will, Kayla, Maya, Jenna, and Alec.

and her six great grandchildren:

Aerianna, Ethan, Carson, Caleb, Grayson, and Beckett.

Vinnie loved to garden, knit and crochet, cook, and scrapbook. She also very much loved being a grandmother and great grandmother.

And MeeMaw was loved 1000x.

Visitation
Friday, May 26, 2023
2:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Rausch Funeral Home–Lusby

20 American Lane
Lusby, MD 20657

Services

  • Celebration of Life

Friday, May 26, 2023
3:00 pm

 

Interment

  • Private

This entry was posted on May 24, 2023 at 9:27 pm and is filed under All News, obittest, Obituaries, z Obituary Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.