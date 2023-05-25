William Richard “Rick” Schoo, 75, of Chesapeake Beach passed away May 21, 2023. He was born April 30, 1948, to James Milford and Nora Lee (Clingman) Schoo. Rick grew up in Baltimore and spent most of his life there. He joined the United States Navy on May 19, 1965 and was honorably discharged on May 22, 1969. He married Sherry Hall in 1999 and moved to Chesapeake Beach. Rick had a successful career in auto sales, working for Sheehy and Upper Marlboro Ford for many years. In his free time, he loved to play golf with his friends every Sunday at Chesapeake Hills Golf Course in Lusby. Rick liked to always look his best, he was a sharp dressed man and never had a hair out of place. He was very family oriented and loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.

Rick is survived by his loving wife Sherry Schoo, children Henry Dean Schoo and his wife Katy of Baltimore, April Dillon and her husband Michael of Milford, DE, David Hall and his fiancé Sherri of Dunkirk, Kyle Hall and his wife Amanda of Broomes Island, and John Hall of Chesapeake Beach. He is also survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and brothers James and Wayne Schoo. He was preceded in death by his brother Robert Schoo.

Following the services, the family will be gathering at the Northeast Community Center in Chesapeake Beach. In lieu of flowers, donations in Rick’s name may be made to Charlotte Hall Veterans Home or Hospice of the Chesapeake.