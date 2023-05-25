June 2023 Events at the Calvert Marine Museum

Summer is in full swing at the Calvert Marine Museum with fun camps, cruises on the river, and the return of concert season! For more information please visit: www.calvertmarinemuseum.com

Wednesday through Sunday, the month of June – Wm. B. Tennison Public Cruise 2 p.m.: Relax and enjoy a leisurely one-hour sightseeing cruise on the river aboard the Wm. B. Tennison, a log-built bugeye. Capacity allows for 40 guests. Cost is $7 for adults and $4 for children 5-12 years. Children under 5 ride free when accompanied by a paying adult. For more information and to register, visit: Wm. B. Tennison Cruises | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website

Thursdays, June 1, 8 & 15 – Sea Squirts: Trees 10:15 a.m. & 11:15 a.m.: Children 18 months to 3 years, with an adult, are invited to discover the museum together through music, stories, and special activities. Join us for story time and a craft, available while supplies last. Sessions are 25-40 minutes. The cost is free with museum admission. Sign up at the Admissions Desk when you arrive. For more information, visit: Sea Squirts | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website



1 – 4:30 p.m.: Fossil hunters, bring your fossil finds from the Calvert Cliffs or other local areas to be identified! This service is provided for free; however, admission fees apply for access to CMM exhibits.

Saturdays, June 3 & 17 – Fossil Field Experience 9 a.m. – noon.: Come and explore the fossils at Cove Point. Learn more about fossils: where to find them, how to identify them, and what they can tell us about the past. This program is for adults and children eight and older that are accompanied by an adult. Preregistration is required at least two business days before the program. For more information, visit: Fossil Field Experience | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website

Sunday, June 18 – Father’s Day Cruise 4:30 – 6 p.m.: Celebrate Dad during an evening cruise onboard the historic Wm. B. Tennison and enjoy the sights and sounds of the Solomons Harbor and Patuxent River. Heavy hors d’oeuvres, a Father’s Day cake, water, tea, and drinks will be served. You are also welcome to bring food or drinks of your choice in small, hand-held coolers. Cost is $40 for ages 13 and older, $20 for ages 5-12, and $10 for children 5 and under For more information and to purchase tickets, visit: Special Cruises | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website

Monday, June 19 – Juneteenth Wm. B. Tennison Public Cruise 2 p.m.: Celebrate Juneteenth with a leisurely one-hour sightseeing cruise on the river aboard the Wm. B. Tennison, a log-built bugeye. Capacity allows for 40 guests. If there is inclement weather, you will be notified by the crew prior to the cruise. Cost is $7 for adults and $4 for children 5-12 years. Children under 5 ride free when accompanied by a paying adult. For more information and to register, visit: Wm. B. Tennison Cruises | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website

Tuesday, June 20 – Mornings at the Museum: Otters and Opossums?! 10 a.m. – noon.: Meet our mammals! Get to know the mammals at the Calvert Marine Museum that are found within the Chesapeake Bay estuary. Observe and learn about Calvert and Chessie Grace – our North American river otters, as well as our newest addition, Poppie the Virginia opossum. Through hands-on activities, fun games, and crafts, we will explore their habitat, behavior, and biology. Cost is $10 per participant; for ages 5-7. For more information and to purchases tickets, visit: Otters and Opossums | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website

Tuesday, June 20 – CMM Members Save 20% in the Museum Store 10:15 a.m. – 4:45 p.m.: CMM members enjoy a 20% discount in the Museum Store today and on the 20th of every month. Purchases can be shipped via USPS, Priority Mail, or held at the store for curbside pickup. For more information, visit: Museum Store | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website

Wednesday, June 21 – Mornings at the Museum: Fossil Adventures 10 a.m. – noon .: At 10 a.m., participants are dropped off at Cove Point Lighthouse, where they meet CMM educators. The program leader teaches a short lesson on local Miocene fossils and what to look for. From 10 a.m. to about 11:30 a.m., you explore the beach to search for fossilized shells, bones, and shark teeth. After fossil collecting, work with museum educators to identify any fossils you have found. The program ends at noon. Cost is $10 per participant, for ages 8-12. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit: Mornings at the Museum | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website

Thursdays, June 22 & 29 – Little Minnows: Plants 10:15 a.m. & 11:15 a.m.: For preschoolers ages 3 – 5, with an adult. This program focuses on one of the museum’s three themes. Join us for story time and a craft, available while supplies last. Sessions are 25-40 minutes. The cost is free with museum admission. Sign up at the Admissions Desk when you arrive. For more information, visit: Little Minnows | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website

Friday, June 23 – Mornings at the Museum: Summertime Blues 10 – 11 a.m.:

Join an educator on the historic William B. Tennison for a hands-on blue crab educational experience. This youth field program uses live blue crabs to illustrate their life cycle and how to identify male and female crabs. Discover the history of the blue crab fishery on the Patuxent River and learn the ins and outs of our annual blue crab harvest. Cost is $20 per participant. Participants are required to have an adult accompany them for the trip. For more information and to register, visit: Mornings at the Museum | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website

Saturday, June 24 – ZIGGY MARLEY performs LIVE 7 p.m.: Emmy winner, musician, producer, activist, and humanitarian ZIGGY MARLEY will perform LIVE at the Motto Mortgage Preferred and RE/MAX One Waterside Pavilion at the Calvert Marine Museum. Gates open at 5 p.m. with food and beverage vendors onsite. The Calvert Marine Museum and Museum Store close at 3 p.m. for concert preparations. Cost of tickets are $39 – $69 (additional fees apply). Tickets are online at Waterside Music Series | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website.

Friday, June 30 – Museum Store CLOSED for Inventory all day – The Museum Store will be closed all day on June 30 for annual inventory processing, and will reopen on July 1 at 10:15 a.m. We hope to see you then!

Friday June 30 – Sunday, July 2 – Maritime Art & Artifacts Show 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., daily: The Arts Council of Calvert County and the Calvert Marine Museum will sponsor a Maritime Art & Artifacts art show to celebrate the treasures of the Chesapeake Bay region. Explore first-hand the maritime culture and natural history of the Chesapeake Bay through artistic interpretations and specific examples of marine life. Weather permitting, local artists may choose to set up an easel to paint or draw on-site and visitors will have the opportunity to purchase certain pieces of art. Included with museum admission.