Bay District Volunteer Fire Department Going Door to Door to Install Smoke Alarms – June 4th and 11th

Don’t be alarmed if you see firefighters from Bay District Volunteer Fire Department (BDVFD) going door-to-door in your neighborhood on Sunday, June 4th or Sunday, June 11th, 2023.

We will be installing smoke alarms free of charge in neighborhoods on Sunday June 4th and Sunday June 11th. Firefighters will be going door-to-door offering to install smoke alarms in homes that don’t have them.

NOTE that we will not be giving away smoke alarms for residents to install at a later time. If a home does not have alarms, or does not have enough of them, BDVFD will be happy to install alarms as required.

Installation schedule is as follows:

Sunday, June 4th, starting around 9:00 a.m.

Patuxent Homes

Country Side

Colony Square

Sunday, June 11th, starting around 9:00 a.m.

Tubman Douglass Estates

Lexington Estates

D&B Trailer Park

Residents of these communities who will not be home on the scheduled dates, or anyone who cannot afford smoke alarms, please go to our website, www.bdvfd.org.

Click the menu button “Public Info” and then click on “Smoke Alarm Request”. We will contact you and arrange to install smoke alarms at no charge.