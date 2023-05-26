SRO Investigating Assault at Gale Bailey Elementary School

On May 23, 2023, at 12 p.m., a school resource officer was notified about an assault that occurred at Gale Bailey Elementary School during which two students struck another student several times.

The students stopped fighting as teachers approached and the student was seen by a school nurse.

In accordance with Maryland law, the students cannot be charged due to their age; however, the Charles County Department of Juvenile Services was notified.

The students also face disciplinary consequences from the Charles County Public Schools.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Cpl. Cook at 301-609-3282 ext. 0479