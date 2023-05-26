SRO Investigating Assault at Gale Bailey Elementary School

May 26, 2023

On May 23, 2023, at 12 p.m., a school resource officer was notified about an assault that occurred at Gale Bailey Elementary School during which two students struck another student several times.

The students stopped fighting as teachers approached and the student was seen by a school nurse.

In accordance with Maryland law, the students cannot be charged due to their age; however, the Charles County Department of Juvenile Services was notified.

The students also face disciplinary consequences from the Charles County Public Schools.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Cpl. Cook at 301-609-3282 ext. 0479

This entry was posted on May 26, 2023 at 5:43 am and is filed under All News, Charles News, Community, County, Education, Law Enforcement, More News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.