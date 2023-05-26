Detectives Investigating Homicide in Town of Landover Hills

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating a homicide that occurred Wednesday evening in the town of Landover Hills.

The victim’s name will be released once his family is notified. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

On May 24, 2023, at approximately 7:50 p.m., officers with the Landover Hills Police Department and the PGPD responded to the 6500 block of Annapolis Road for the report of an unresponsive man outside of a store.

The victim was suffering from trauma and pronounced deceased on the scene. An autopsy will be conducted to determine his cause of death.

Detectives are working to identify a suspect(s) and a motive.

