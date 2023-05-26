Four Charles County Sheriff’s Officers Graduate from Northwestern University Program

Sheriff Troy D. Berry is pleased to announce the graduation of Charles County Sheriff’s Officers Lieutenant Anthony Celia, Lieutenant William Welch, Lieutenant Ryan Taylor, and Sergeant Jessica Minor from Northwestern University’s Center for Public Safety 545th School of Police Staff and Command.

The School of Police Staff and Command is an intensive leadership and management education program that helps prepare experienced law enforcement professionals for success in senior command positions. “Participating in this rigorous academic program requires a great deal of time, commitment and dedication from these officers and their families,” said Sheriff Berry. “I am extremely proud of their commitment and look forward to their continued success as leaders within our Agency.”

The 10-week curriculum, during which officers stay on campus and receive instruction in a traditional classroom setting, provides upper-level college instruction on topics including:

Planning and policies,

Media relations,

Organizational behavior,

Budgeting and resource allocation,

Human resources,

Contemporary policing and more.

Each student is academically challenged through written examinations, projects, presentations and quizzes in addition to a staff study paper that are all required parts of the curriculum. Upon successful completion, students may be awarded a total of 6 units of undergraduate credit from Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois.

The Center for Public Safety was established at Northwestern University in 1936 with the specific goal of expanding university-based education and training for the Law Enforcement Community.

Since its inception, the Center has broadened its original objective and now provides a variety of courses and programs in the area of Police Training, Management Training, and Executive Development. The School of Police Staff and Command has graduated more than 30,000 officers both nationally and internationally since its first session was held in 1983.

