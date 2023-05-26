Hospice of the Chesapeake’s Culinary Event Raises Over $140,000 for Care in Calvert County

The Calvert County community came together to enjoy fine cuisine, local wines and spirited dancing, helping to raise more than $143,000 for Hospice of the Chesapeake at the 10th annual Culinary Event held May 12 at The Hall at Huntingtown.

In June 2022, Calvert Hospice proudly joined the Hospice of the Chesapeake brand family as an affiliate. Though the nonprofit is now caring for families in Anne Arundel, Calvert, Charles, and Prince George’s counties, the organization is fully committed to having local dollars supporting local programs.

All proceeds from this event will be used to grow and strengthen programs in Calvert County and providing direct support to local patients and families living with illness and loss.

The organization is grateful for the generous support of its many sponsors, including Vintners Blend sponsors APOD Group, Constellation Calvert Cliffs Nuclear Power Plant, Floor Systems, J. W. Graner Excavating, Inc., Kelly Generator & Equipment, and Maertens Jewelers; Malbec sponsors Gail Siegel – O’Brien Realty, Lee Funeral Home Calvert, Rymer & Associates, P.A., and Mike & Karen Sharpe; Rosé sponsors Calvert Dermatology, SMECO, and Sunset Terrace Solomons LLC; Pinot Noir sponsors CalvertHealth and Matt and Carmen Gambrill; and many more.

The nonprofit also would like to thank its event partners, The Hall at Huntingtown, Maryland Country Caterers, Floral Expressions, Event Pro, and NightLife.

For photos from the event, visit https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?set=a.728086132657008&type=3. All photos taken May 12, 2023, The Hall at Huntington in Huntingtown, Maryland, by Elyzabeth Marcussen.

