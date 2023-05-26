Registration Open for Adults Only Tour “Sin and Scandal” at Historic St. Mary’s City

The award-winning tour will take place on June 23 and Jun 24, 2023

Registration is now open for the Historic St. Mary’s City Adults Only tour, titled “Sin and Scandal.”

The tour will take place on Friday, June 23 and Saturday, June 24, 2023, with two tours offered each night 5:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. The program is available only for visitors aged 18 and older.

“Sin and Scandal” features a series of vignettes and stories that are all based on court records of 17th-century Maryland.

The tour features frank talk of sexuality, infidelity, and hot-button topics, all taken directly from documented cases of the time. At the center of the tour is a relationship that hardly seems sinful at all: a pair of young lovers determined to spend their lives together no matter the cost.

In 2019, “Sin and Scandal” won a Maryland Preservation Award for Excellence in Public Programming from the Maryland Historical Trust.

The tour was also honored with a 2020 Leadership in History award from the American Association for State and Local History (AASLH). The AASLH Leadership in History Award is the most prestigious recognition for achievement in the preservation and interpretation of state and local history.

The Adults Only tours will be rain or shine and are registration only. Payment in full is due at the time of registration. The cost for the after hours program is $20 per person ($15 for HSMC members).

For more information or to register, contact (301) 994-4371, (301) 994-4372, or [email protected].