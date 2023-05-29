No Injuries Reported After Firefighters Respond to Kitchen Fire in Wildewood

May 29, 2023

On Sunday, May 28, 2023, at approximately 12:33 p.m., firefighters from Bay District, NAS Patuxent River, and Hollywood responded to the 23000 block of Crestwood Lane in California, for the reported kitchen fire.

Engine 31 from Bay District Volunteer Fire Department arrived on the scene in under 3 minutes to find smoke showing from a two-story residence with all occupants outside.

Firefighters made entry into the residence and located an active fire in the kitchen with extensions to the surrounding area.

The fire was extinguished in under 10 minutes with additional crews checking for extensions and mopping up hot spots.

Personnel operated on the scene for approximately 2 hours.

No injuries were reported and the fire was deemed accidental.


