Armed Impaired Man Arrested After Assaulting La Plata Officer

May 27, 2023

On Sunday, May 21, 2023, officers responded to the 600 block of Piney Branch Way, for the report of an individual from a former relationship beating on the windows of an apartment.

Officers located the individual, who appeared to be intoxicated and when the officers attempted to detain the individual a struggle ensued.

The individual was found to be in possession of a loaded Davis Industries .380 handgun.

The suspect, identified as a New Market, Tennessee resident, after being medically screened, he was transported to the Charles County Detention center.

One La Plata police officer received minor injuries during the incident.

This entry was posted on May 27, 2023 at 2:53 am and is filed under All News, Charles News, County, Law Enforcement, More News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.