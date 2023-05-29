Impaired Driver Arrested After Getting Vehicle Stuck on Curb in Lexington Park

On Sunday, May 28, 2023, at approximately 4:20 a.m., police responded to the area of Hermanville Road and Devin Circle in Lexington Park, for the check the welfare after a 911 caller heard someone yelling for help.

Police arrived at the intersection of Three Notch Road and Hermanville Road to find a single vehicle off the roadway and stuck on a curb with two occupants.

Shortly after police arrival, fire and rescue personnel were requested to the scene to evaluate a juvenile female who was vomiting.

Guardians of the juvenile responded to the scene due to the patient appearing to be heavily intoxicated.

The operator of the vehicle was administered field sobriety testing on the scene and was taken into custody without incident on the scene.

No injuries were reported, all fire and rescue personnel returned to service in approximately 30 minutes.

